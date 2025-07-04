Ex-Red Sox, Cubs 8-Year Veteran Makes Successful Debut In Royals Organization
It's been a busy, hectic season for new Kansas City Royals signee Michael Fulmer.
Fulmer began the season in Triple-A in the Boston Red Sox organization, eventually progressing to the majors for exactly one game. He was designated for assignment, picked up by the Chicago Cubs, where he spent 15 games in Triple-A and two in the big leagues, and designated for assignment again.
However, only two days after he elected free agency, Fulmer landed with the Royals on a minor league contract. The Royals announced the signing on Thursday, and hours later, the 32-year-old was on the mound making his organizational debut for Triple-A Omaha.
It was a successful debut to boot. Fulmer tossed a scoreless inning against the Iowa Cubs, the team he'd spent most of the season playing for. He retired the side in order, including a strikeout.
Fulmer now owns an ERA of 2.92 in 37 Triple-A innings this season.
The 2016 American League Rookie of the Year with the Detroit Tigers, Fulmer's career has been a roller coaster. He had elbow and knee surgeries in Detroit, then bounced around to three teams as a reliever before Tommy John surgery cost him the entire 2024 season.
Now, though, Fulmer looks to be a possible depth option for the Royals' bullpen down the stretch. It's not a group that looks like it needs a ton of help right now, but an injury to the wrong person at the wrong time can thrust someone unexpectedly into the spotlight.
One thing is for certain: if he keeps throwing scoreless innings in the minors, Fulmer will eventually get another shot in the majors.
More MLB: Will Royals Trade Seth Lugo? Insider's Latest Update On All-Star's Availability