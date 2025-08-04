Ex-Royals Catcher Listed As "Sneaky Good" Deadline Pickup By Padres
The Kansas City Royals had a busy trade deadline. Despite predictions that they would be sellers, they were ultimately buyers, choosing to supplement their roster for a potential playoff push.
One of the trades they made sent backup catcher Freddy Fermin to the San Diego Padres in exchange for young right-hander Stephen Kolek. With Fermin now in San Diego, Luke Maile is now Kansas City's backup catcher.
Fermin has performed well this season with Kansas City and now San Diego. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed seven "sneaky good" trade deadline pickups. Fermin was listed as one of them for the Padres.
"Fermin is by no means an offensive juggernaut, but he has been slightly more productive at the plate, and he gives the club more of a long-term option at the catcher position while providing a similar impact defensively," Reuter wrote.
"The late-bloomer did not carve out a regular role in the majors until his age-28 season in 2023, but he followed that up with a 3.0-WAR campaign last year and has done a nice job once again this season splitting time with Salvador Perez."
Fermin is hitting .261/.316/.342 with three home runs, 14 RBI, a 1.3 WAR and a .658 OPS. In San Diego, he'll receive more playing time now that he isn't competing with Perez. But the 30-year-old should help San Diego behind the plate down the stretch.
As for the Royals, they essentially cleared a logjam and will dedicate most of the playing time to Perez for the rest of the season.
