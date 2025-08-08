Ex-Royals Utility Man Finds New Opportunity With Angels After Release
The Kansas City Royals recently cut bait with utility man Cavan Biggio. They had signed him to a minor league deal back in January and he made a few appearances with the Major League club this season.
However, after just 37 games, the Royals chose to release him, as there was no longer a fit for him on the roster or in the organization. With Kansas City, the 30-year-old veteran hit just .174/.296/.246 with one home run, four RBI and a miserable .543 OPS.
Now, he will start a new chapter of his career after joining the Los Angeles Angels.
Ex-Royals Utility Man Joins Angels After Release
The Royals had optioned Biggio down to Triple-A Omaha at the end of May after his early-season struggles. He never made it back to the big-league club. However, he could potentially benefit from a fresh start with the Angels. FanSided's Caleb Moody pointed out that there is a chance he could discover his form again.
"In 176 plate appearances across 41 games, he managed to slash .285/.375/.464 with four homers, 23 RBI, an 11.4% walk rate and a 120 wRC+, which made it slightly puzzling at the time as to why the Royals opted to DFA him over other struggling names.," Moody wrote.
"Why they chose that decision is beside the point though, as they did and now, he ends up with the Angels."
Biggio is the son of Hall-of-Famer and Houston Astros great Craig Biggio. So far, it's safe to say that the younger Biggio hasn't quite lived up to his father's legacy. But perhaps a fresh start could get him going again.
He hit 16 home runs in 2019, so there is power from the left side of the plate in his bat. He'll be in the minor leagues with the Angels to start, but if he can rediscover his form, it might not be long before we see him back in the Majors.
The Angels are falling out of contention, so there will likely be less pressure on him, which he could benefit from as he tried to rediscover his stroke. He hasn't quite been the same since his rookie year, but he does have potential at the plate and can play second base, third base, and even some outfield.
It will be interesting to see how he fares in the Angels organization. He has also spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.
