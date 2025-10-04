Four Royals Named Finalists For Major MLB Achievement
The Kansas City Royals missed the postseason after going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central in 2025. They were a Wild Card team in 2024 after winning 86 games, but they were unable to follow that up with more success in 2025. The team was let down all season long by its offense, and the pitching staff could only do so much to keep the team afloat.
However, not every aspect of 2025 was a failure for the Royals. Several players enjoyed some very strong seasons, including Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Carlos Estevez and Vinnie Pasquantino.
On Friday, the Royals announced that all four players had been nominated for the All-MLB Team and urged fans to vote for them.
Four Royals Named Finalists For All-MLB Team
Estevez led Major League Baseball with 42 saves and went 4-5 with a 2.45 ERA and 2.1 WAR in 67 appearances. The Royals signed him to a two-year, $22 million deal towards the end of last offseason. He is a two-time All-Star, earning his second nod this year.
Witt was a finalist for the American League MVP Award last year, losing out to Aaron Judge. But he put together a very strong season at the plate in 2025, slashing .295/.351/.501 with 23 home runs, 88 RBI, 38 stolen bases, a 7.1 WAR and an .852 OPS. He earned his second straight All-Star nod this year.
Garcia was an All-Star for the first time this year and burst onto the scene after a few down years offensively. He hit .286/.351/.449 with 16 home runs, 74 RBI, 23 stolen bases and an .800 OPS. He also had a 5.8 WAR.
Pasquantino hit .264/.323/.475 with 32 home runs, 113 RBI and a .798 OPS while also posting a 2.4 WAR this season. He was not an All-Star, but still put together some very strong numbers this season.
All four players certainly deserve consideration for the All-MLB Team. They put together solid seasons and helped the Royals remain in contention until the very end of the season.
It will certainly be interesting to see if these players will get the consideration they deserve and ultimately find their way onto the All-MLB Team.
That will ultimately be revealed at the end of the postseason, and Royals fans will be able to see if their stars made it happen.
