What Royals Need To Do To Return To Postseason In 2026
The Kansas City Royals missed the postseason in 2025 after going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central. They were slowed down by a lackluster offense and some injuries on the pitching side. While the pitching staff carried its weight, several starters, including Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo went on the injured list and missed a good chunk of time this season.
Still, the biggest issue this year was their offense. The trade to acquire Jonathan India didn't help, and even with strong performances from Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez, the Royals just couldn't capitalize.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic ranked the Royals the third-best team to miss the postseason this year and stated that the priority this offseason should be improving the offense.
Royals Urged To Improve Offense For 2026
"Continuing to improve on offense will be key for the Royals’ quest to return to the postseason, and a lot of that potential improvement will depend on the development of rookies Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen, both 2025 top-100 prospects who have pathways to be future All-Star caliber players. The core of the Royals’ offense is led by Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia and veteran leader Salvador Perez. If they can add one more impact bat via free agency or trade, I could see this team being a real force in 2026," Bowden wrote on Friday.
The Royals typically don't spend big in free agency and haven't always made blockbuster trades. They made a few moves at the trade deadline that helped temporarily, adding veterans Mike Yastrzemski, Adam Frazier and Randal Grichuk.
Unfortunately, all three of them are free agents, and the Royals simply need a more imposing presence. That fix could come from within, as Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone will be more seasoned in 2026, but they would be wise to scour the free agent and trade markets in order to add a piece or two.
If they can improve their offense, the Royals will look much different in 2026 and will have a far better chance of bouncing back into postseason contention. It will be interesting to see what their budget looks like, as that will ultimately determine how aggressive they are in pursuing upgrades for the lineup this winter and the type of player they'll go after.
More MLB: Royals Young Catcher Earns Significant Praise After Breakout 2025 Season