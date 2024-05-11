Frazier's Clutch Home Run Leads Royals to Friday Comeback Against Angels
Just because Friday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals didn't have lots of scoring, that doesn't mean the contest was short on theatrics. Royals designated hitter Adam Frazier proved that with his game-winning home run in the ninth inning, off an All-Star closer, no less. The Royals have now won three games in a row.
Until Frazier's blast, a fifth-inning solo shot to center by Angels right fielder Jo Adell was the only score in the whole game. The night's starting pitchers at Angel Stadium in Anaheim each exceeded five innings of work. Kansas City starter Alec Marsh went 5.1 innings with four hits and seven strikeouts. Los Angeles starter Griffin Canning went 5.2 shutout innings with a trio of hits and strikeouts. Marsh's team came out on top with a 2-1 victory.
Neither hurler factored into the decision, but for Canning, his outing was a step in the right direction. He entered the game with a 6.69 earned run average and a 1-4 record, emblematic of the struggles faced this season by the Angels (14-25).
Kansas City (24-16) also had help from left fielder MJ Melendez, whose three hits amounted to just one fewer than the rest of the lineup got between themselves in the game. He was the first Royals baserunner of the game, connecting on a two-out triple in the second that was negated by a Frazier flyout. In that same inning, Marsh struck out three Halo hitters in a row to strand brand-new Angels acquisition Niko Goodrum at second.
It all seemed for naught until the ninth. The Royals' pitching kept the team within striking distance of the struggling home team, which had already dropped Thursday's series opener by a six-run margin. First-year Los Angeles manager Ron Washington brought in 2023 All-Star Carlos Estevez to protect a 1-0 lead. Adell's sixth home run of the season appeared as though it might be enough. Instead, Frazier, who didn't play the field on Friday, did Adell one better.
The visiting offense had been unable to capitalize, and finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position (the Angels were a far worse 0-for-14). That changed when Melendez singled with one gone in the ninth. Frazier, who spent last season with the AL East-winning Baltimore Orioles, had a hit and a walk already but made his first home run of the season count.
Even in the face of disappointing results over the last two nights, the Angels can still salvage a series split. Kansas City, however, has now won seven of 11 games. The bats weren't at their best, but the pitching was. The bullpen, including the game's winning pitcher John Schreiber, threw up 3.2 scoreless to give its offense a chance to show signs of life. That included three-up, three-down innings from both Will Smith and Tyler Duffey. Schreiber left the tying run 90 feet away when he recorded the final out.
The Royals and Angels will do battle again on both Saturday and Sunday, with Kansas City set to endure another 8:38 p.m. CT start time in the first of those two games. The series finale is slated for 3:07 p.m. CT.