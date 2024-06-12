Judge, Stanton Go Deep as Royals' Offense Near Lifeless in Blowout Loss to Yankees
The high-powered New York Yankees offense was at its very best Tuesday night, and the Royals failed to keep up at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night. The AL East leaders hit three combined home runs and spoiled the 2024 debuts of Drew Waters and Nick Pratto with a 10-1 victory.
Instrumental to the early success of the Yankees was the performance of right-handed starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, whose record improved to 6-2 following a shutout start that saw him toss 5.2 innings and 102 total pitches. Meanwhile, Kansas City's Brady Singer had an identical innings tally, but that's where the similarities end: Singer surrendered seven runs (six earned) on seven hits.
The Yankees (48-21) scored two runs in the opening inning with RBIs from center fielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. Singer had better innings in the second and third, but the game was blown open in the top of the fourth courtesy of catcher Austin Wells' second home run of the season. Wells' three-run shot extended the New York lead to 6-0 after a previous RBI single from second baseman Gleyber Torres.
Nine-hole hitter Oswaldo Cabrera singled Torres home with two gone in the sixth, making it a seven-run game and chasing Singer from the mound. Into his place stepped righty reliever Nick Anderson, who gave up home runs to Judge and Stanton in the seventh. Both went to center field, and Judge has now reached 25 long balls in 2024. Stanton has 16.
The lone run for Kansas City (39-29) came off Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio in the home half of the eighth inning. Catcher Freddy Fermin, who entered the game as a replacement for Salvador Perez, ensured his team would not be blanked by the visitors from the Bronx. The Royals only struck out four times as a team, but still couldn't produce with runners on the basepaths. Kansas City got five hits during the contest, a mark doubled by the output of the Yankees.
Waters and Pratto were called up to the big-league club from Triple-A Omaha earlier Tuesday as corresponding moves to a pair of transactions: Hunter Renfroe to the 10-day injured list (as a result of a toe injury suffered Monday) and Adam Frazier to the bereavement list. Waters played right field and was 0-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Pratto, an infielder, was brought in to pitch during the ninth inning and posted a shutout line. He was almost perfect, save for a single by Stanton, and struck out the first batter he faced.
Wells and Judge each had three runs batted in. The only Royal who had a multi-hit day was shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who doubled his first time up. However, Kansas City was 0-7 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. The Yankees left half that number and collected four hits with runners in scoring position.
The Royals cannot now win the four-game home series, but a split is possible with wins on Wednesday and Thursday. New York needs just one win in those two games to secure the series on the road against the AL Central's second-best team. Kansas City is now below the .500 mark in its last 10 games.