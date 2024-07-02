Kansas City Set to Host Series vs. Rays: The Royals Express, Tuesday, July 2
Today's Game: Kansas City will kick off its three-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight in Kauffman Stadium. Brady Singer (4-4, 3.12 ERA) will get the nod for Kansas City in the opening game and Zack Littell (2-5, 4.17 ERA) will likely do the same for Tampa Bay. The contest is slated to start at 7:10 p.m. CT. You can watch the game on Bally Sports or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Yesterday's Result: Kansas City most recently won three out of a four-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians from June 27-30. The Royals clinched the series on Sunday after defeating Cleveland 6-2. The Guardians took two out of a three-game series over the Washington Nationals, including a 5-0 clincher on Sunday.
The Royals have a 2-1 season series lead over the Rays, as the two ball clubs first met from May 24-26.
In Case You Missed It:
- Royals' Triple-A affiliate Omaha Storm Chasers, Double-A affiliate Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Single-A affiliate Columbia Fireflies are pushing to get fans to vote for Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. as MLB All-Star starters
On This Day in Royals History:
- The facility was officially renamed in honor of Ewing M. Kauffman in a ceremony at the stadium on July 2, 1993. The renaming of the stadium was appropriate in that it was the strength and integrity of Ewing M. Kauffman's ownership that provided the cornerstone for the Royals' success. Kauffman purchased the club as an expansion franchise in 1968 with the primary and continuous motivation of providing winning Major League Baseball for Kansas Citians.
Follow Us On Social Media:
Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
Facebook - RoyalsCentral