Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies (Game One)
The Kansas City Royals are set to take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field tonight. The Royals, with a 48-41 record, will have left-hander Cole Ragans on the mound. Ragans, who holds a 5-6 record with a 3.33 ERA and 126 strikeouts, aims to lead his team to another victory.
The Rockies, struggling this season with a 30-57 record, will counter with left-hander Kyle Freeland. Freeland has faced challenges this year, sporting an 0-3 record and a 7.85 ERA with just 16 strikeouts.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Bottom 2nd: The Rockies struggled again with Elias Díaz popping out to short, Brenton Doyle striking out swinging, and Jacob Stallings flying out to center, keeping the score at 1-0 in favor of the Royals.
Top 2nd: Freddy Fermin singled to center, but an injury delay interrupted the game. After the break, Nick Loftin popped out, and Garrett Hampson lined into an unassisted double play to first, ending the Royals' threat.
Bottom 1st: The Rockies went down quietly with Ezequiel Tovar grounding out, Brendan Rodgers popping out, and Ryan McMahon grounding out to t
Top 1st: The Royals opened the scoring with Bobby Witt Jr. doubling to left field and later scoring on Salvador Perez's sharp single to left. Vinnie Pasquantino struck out, and Hunter Renfroe grounded out to end the inning. The Royals lead 1-0.
Pregame:
- First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.
