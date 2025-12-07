Royals Receiving Interest From Cardinals In Young Rising Starter

The Winter Meetings are underway, and the Kansas City Royals have some very important work to do. They need a bat to boost their offense after missing the playoffs in 2025.

Fortunately, they have a lot of young pitching depth that they can trade from. One pitcher in particular who is receiving a lot of interest is left-hander Noah Cameron.

The Royals have been after St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan for quite some time, but they’ll have to give up a big piece to make that potential deal happen. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that Cameron is of interest to the Cardinals.

Cardinals Have Interest In Noah Cameron

Sep 4, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron (65) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Cameron served as Kansas City’s de facto ace when Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo were out dealing with injuries. He went 9-7 with a 2.99 ERA in 24 starts with the Royals in 2025.

He isn’t a free agent until 2032, so it makes sense that teams are showing interest in him, especially the Cardinals, who need controllable starting pitching.

Donovan would check a lot of boxes for the Royals, but it might be worth giving up Cameron in order to make a deal happen. Their rotation would still have Ragans, Lugo, Kris Bubic and Micahel Wacha, and they could leave the fifth spot open for competition or another possible addition.

But if the Royals are going to trade a young starter, Cameron makes the most sense. He would check a lot of boxes for the rebuilding Cardinals, and that might be the best way for the Royals to get the bat they need and bounce back into contention in 2026.

The Royals and Cardinals both have what the other side is looking for, so they make sense as potential trade partners. It should be interesting to see if the two teams connect for a possible deal at the Winter Meetings.

The Royals need a proven bat desperately, and to get that bat, they might be forced to trade Cameron. If they can get what they need for him, then it certainly is worth it to make him available in trade talks.

We’ll see what comes next for the Royals as the Winter Meetings begin and rumors continue to circulate around baseball.

