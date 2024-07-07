Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies (Game Two)
The Colorado Rockies may be sitting dead last in the NL West, but that didn't stop them from taking game one of the weekend series against the Kansas City Royals at Coors Field on Friday night. Now, rather than having the chance to lock up the series in Saturday's encore, the Royals can only tie the three-game set with a win.
Leading the way on the mound will be right-hander Seth Lugo, who has put together an All-Star caliber season since joining Kansas City (48-42) last offseason. His 11 wins so far this season are matched only by Chris Sale of Atlanta, in the midst of a resurgent year of his own. Lugo also brings a 2.17 earned run average into the contest.
Facing him will be Austin Gomber, whose record stands at 1-5 with a 4.72 ERA. The Rockies (31-57) have had their share of struggles on the mound, which has conversely been a surprising strength for the visiting Royals. Even so, Kansas City is just 1-3 in the month of July thus far. With a comeback win in this series, that mark would turn even. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. CT.
Live Updates (most recent at top):
Bottom 1:
- Elias Diaz strikes out swinging. No score in the game through an inning.
- Lugo issues a four-pitch walk to Ryan McMahon. First Rockies baserunner of the game.
- Ezequiel Tovar grounds out to Pasquantino.
- Charlie Blackmon grounds out to start the home half.
Top 1:
- Perez grounds out, ending the inning without any damage. A good start to the night for Gomber.
- Vinnie Pasquantino grounds into a fielder's choice, and Garcia is forced out on the play. Two gone now for Salvador Perez.
- Bobby Witt Jr. strikes out swinging.
- Garcia leads the game off with a single to right.
- First pitch at 8:10 CT is a ball to Maikel Garcia.
Pregame:
Kansas City lineup (P: Seth Lugo [R]):
- Maikel Garcia, 3B
- Bobby Witt Jr., SS
- Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B
- Salvador Perez, C
- Hunter Renfroe, RF
- MJ Melendez, LF
- Freddy Fermin, DH
- Garrett Hampson, 2B
- Kyle Isbel, CF
Colorado lineup (P: Austin Gomber [L]):
- Charlie Blackmon, DH
- Ezequiel Tovar, SS
- Ryan McMahon, 3B
- Elias Diaz, C
- Brendan Rodgers, 2B
- Brenton Doyle, CF
- Jake Cave, RF
- Michael Toglia,1B