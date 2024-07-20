Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox (Game One)
The Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-1 on Friday evening. This was both teams' first game back since the All-Star break.
Coincidentally, the score of Friday night's game is also now the season series margin (7-1 Royals) between these two ball clubs. The Royals and White Sox will meet for the second game of the series on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CT.
How it Happened (most recent at the top):
Top Ninth: Alec Marsh filled in for Stratton and Benintendi won the first battle with a single. Jiménez hit a two-out single, but the runners would stranded on the corners for the third time of the night after Nick Senzel lined out.
Bottom Eighth: Kuhl goes 1-2-3 after Garcia struck out, Isbel flew out and Frazier struck out.
Top Eighth: Unfortunately, the game wouldn't end in a shutout, as Royals reliever Chris Stratton gave up a 421-foot two-out solo home run to Korey Lee. He was able to get out of the inning without any more harm though. Royals 7, White Sox 1.
Bottom Seventh: The trend continues as Massey logged a two-out single, but Fermin then flew out.
Top Seventh: Similar to the Royals' sixth inning, Eloy Jiménez recorded a two-out infield single, but that would be all.
Bottom Sixth: Witt hit a two-out single, but that would be the only noise of the frame.
Top Sixth: Wacha replicates his fifth inning with his fifth and sixth strikeouts and another ground-out.
Bottom Fifth: Flexen walks Garcia, Isbel and Witt with a Frazier sacrifice fly in between. Pasquantino then followed Frazier with an RBI sacrifice fly to extend the lead and Perez was intentionally walked to load the bases again and Flexen hit Renfroe to add another run. The fun didn't end there though, as Massey hit a two-RBI single. Chad Kuhl fills in for Flexen and Fermin wins the first battle with an RBI single, but Garcia grounded-out to end the thrilling frame. Royals 7, White Sox 0.
Top Fifth: Wacha has perhaps his best frame of the night so far as he notches his third and fourth strikeout and another ground-out.
Bottom Fourth: Renfroe walked, Perez and Massey each flew out while Fermin struck out for Flexen's fourth K of the night.
Top Fourth: Wacha stays strong with two ground-outs and a line-out.
Bottom Third: Maikel Garcia starts the frame strong with a single and Kyle Isbel follows it with a sacrifice fly. Frazier struck out but Witt continued his great start to the night with an RBI single. Pasquantino popped out for third out. Royals 2, White Sox 0.
Top Third: With one out and Brooks Baldwin on first after a single, Pham gets a base hit for the second time to put runners on the corners once again. However, Andrew Benintendi proceeded to ground into a double play, leaving the runners stranded.
Bottom Second: Royals bats follow suit with 1-2-3 frame after Hunter Renfroe popped out, Michael Massey flew out and Freddy Fermin struck out.
Top Second: White Sox bats go down quickly with a strikeout, ground-out and foul-out in a 1-2-3 inning.
Bottom First: After Royals leadoff Adam Frazier grounded out, All-Star shortstop and Home Run Derby runner-up Bobby Witt Jr. smashed one 399 feet to left for the game's opening score. White Sox pitcher Chris Flexen remained composed though, and struck out Vinnie Pasquantino and fellow All-Star Salvador Perez flew out right. Royals 1, White Sox 0.
Top First: Royals pitcher Michael Wacha has slow start after giving up a double to White Sox leadoff hitter Tommy Pham. Wacha's able to shake it off by striking out the next batter, but he walks Luis Robert and Pham steals third. Fortunately, White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn grounded into a double play to end the opening frame.
Starting Lineups
White Sox
Royals
Tommy Pham (R) RF
Adam Frazier (L) LF
Andrew Benintendi (L) LF
Bobby Witt Jr. (R) SS
Luis Robert Jr. (R) CF
Vinnie Pasquantino (L) 1B
Andrew Vaughn (R) 1B
Salvador Perez (R) C
Eloy Jiménez (R) DH
Hunter Renfroe (R) RF
Nick Senzel (R) 3B
Michael Massey (L) 2B
Paul DeJong (R) SS
Freddy Fermin (R) DH
Brooks Baldwin (S) 2B
Maikel Garcia (R) 3B
Korey Lee (R) C
Kyle Isbel (L) CF