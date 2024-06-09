Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners (Game Three)
The Royals aim for a clean sweep against the Mariners, seeking to extend their winning streak to four games.
On Sunday, the Kansas City Royals (39-26) continue their three-game home series against the Seattle Mariners (36-30). The Royals, just three games behind in the AL Central, are energized after a dramatic 10-9 victory over the Mariners on Friday, followed by an 8-4 victory in game two on Saturday.
Left-hander Cole Ragans, with a 4-3 record and a 3.21 ERA, takes the mound for Kansas City.
Facing Ragans is Mariners' right-hander George Kirby, who holds a 5-5 record with a subpar 4.05 ERA. Seattle, looking to rebound, hopes to avoid being swept. With both teams in tight divisional races, today's game is crucial for their playoff aspirations.
Live Updates:
Pregame:
- First pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m. CT.
