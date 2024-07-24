Live Updates: Royals vs. Diamondbacks (Game Three)
The Royals had a four-game winning streak to start the official second half of the regular season slate snapped by Arizona on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. It'll be right-hander Michael Wacha on the hill Wednesday, and the team hopes that he can provide its offense a chance to get to the Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson to avenge that loss and win the series.
Arizona (52-50) scored three first-inning runs on Tuesday and got help courtesy of a good start by the returning Jordan Montgomery. The Royals (56-46) never got going and lost the game 6-2. Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is in the midst of a quality stretch at the plate, almost hitting for the cycle Monday night before being plunked.
First pitch Wednesday in Kansas City is set for 7:10 p.m. CT. Wacha and Nelson have identical records. Both are 7-6. As an added bonus, if the Royals win, they will have taken the series against the defending National League champions.
Live Updates:
Top 3:
- Carroll pops out to first, ending the frame.
- Jose Herrera grounds out to first.
- Geraldo Perdomo flies out.
Bottom 2:
- Kyle Isbel lines out to Walker, ending the inning. It's now a 1-1 game.
- Maikel Garcia grounds out, advancing Waters.
- Drew Waters hits a fly-ball double to right, tying the game at one run apiece.
- Freddy Fermin singles to left.
- Michael Massey flies out.
Top 2:
- Alek Thomas grounds out to retire the side, but the visitors are on the board.
- Eugenio Suarez hits a two-run home run to left field. The Diamondbacks take the lead over the Royals 1-0.
- Jake McCarthy grounds out.
- Christian Walker grounds out.
Bottom 1:
- Salvador Perez grounds into an inning-ending double play. No score on either side through an inning.
- Vinnie Pasquantino singles after a nine-pitch at-bat. Runners on the corners.
- Bobby Witt Jr. walks, making him the first Kansas City baserunner.
- Adam Frazier grounds out to short.
Top 1:
- Joc Pedersen grounds into an inning-ending double play. Side retired with Wacha facing the minimum.
- Ketel Marte singles.
- Corbin Carroll starts the game with a flyout to right.
Pregame:
- Kansas City lineup: 1. Adam Frazier, left field; 2. Bobby Witt Jr., shortstop; 3. Vinnie Pasquantino, first base; 4. Salvador Perez, catcher; 5. Michael Massey, second base; 6. Freddy Fermin, designated hitter; 7. Drew Waters, right field; 8. Maikel Garcia, third base; 9. Kyle Isbel, center field; P: Michael Wacha (R)
- Arizona lineup: 1. Corbin Carroll, right field; 2. Ketel Marte, second base; 3. Joc Pederson, designated hitter; 4. Christian Walker, first base; 5. Jake McCarthy, left field; 6. Eugenio Suarez, third base; 7. Alek Thomas, center field; 8. Geraldo Perdomo, shortstop; 9. Jose Herrera, catcher; P: Ryne Nelson (R)