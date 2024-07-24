Inside The Royals

Live Updates: Royals vs. Diamondbacks (Game Three)

Kansas City can avenge its lone loss after the All-Star break with a win on Wednesday night.

Will Miller

Jul 19, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second base Michael Massey (19) celebrates after hitting a two run single against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 19, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second base Michael Massey (19) celebrates after hitting a two run single against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Royals had a four-game winning streak to start the official second half of the regular season slate snapped by Arizona on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. It'll be right-hander Michael Wacha on the hill Wednesday, and the team hopes that he can provide its offense a chance to get to the Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson to avenge that loss and win the series.

Arizona (52-50) scored three first-inning runs on Tuesday and got help courtesy of a good start by the returning Jordan Montgomery. The Royals (56-46) never got going and lost the game 6-2. Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is in the midst of a quality stretch at the plate, almost hitting for the cycle Monday night before being plunked.

First pitch Wednesday in Kansas City is set for 7:10 p.m. CT. Wacha and Nelson have identical records. Both are 7-6. As an added bonus, if the Royals win, they will have taken the series against the defending National League champions.

Live Updates:

Top 3:

  • Carroll pops out to first, ending the frame.
  • Jose Herrera grounds out to first.
  • Geraldo Perdomo flies out.

Bottom 2:

  • Kyle Isbel lines out to Walker, ending the inning. It's now a 1-1 game.
  • Maikel Garcia grounds out, advancing Waters.
  • Drew Waters hits a fly-ball double to right, tying the game at one run apiece.
  • Freddy Fermin singles to left.
  • Michael Massey flies out.

Top 2:

  • Alek Thomas grounds out to retire the side, but the visitors are on the board.
  • Eugenio Suarez hits a two-run home run to left field. The Diamondbacks take the lead over the Royals 1-0.
  • Jake McCarthy grounds out.
  • Christian Walker grounds out.

Bottom 1:

  • Salvador Perez grounds into an inning-ending double play. No score on either side through an inning.
  • Vinnie Pasquantino singles after a nine-pitch at-bat. Runners on the corners.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. walks, making him the first Kansas City baserunner.
  • Adam Frazier grounds out to short.

Top 1:

  • Joc Pedersen grounds into an inning-ending double play. Side retired with Wacha facing the minimum.
  • Ketel Marte singles.
  • Corbin Carroll starts the game with a flyout to right.

Pregame:

  • Kansas City lineup: 1. Adam Frazier, left field; 2. Bobby Witt Jr., shortstop; 3. Vinnie Pasquantino, first base; 4. Salvador Perez, catcher; 5. Michael Massey, second base; 6. Freddy Fermin, designated hitter; 7. Drew Waters, right field; 8. Maikel Garcia, third base; 9. Kyle Isbel, center field; P: Michael Wacha (R)
  • Arizona lineup: 1. Corbin Carroll, right field; 2. Ketel Marte, second base; 3. Joc Pederson, designated hitter; 4. Christian Walker, first base; 5. Jake McCarthy, left field; 6. Eugenio Suarez, third base; 7. Alek Thomas, center field; 8. Geraldo Perdomo, shortstop; 9. Jose Herrera, catcher; P: Ryne Nelson (R)
Published |Modified
Will Miller

WILL MILLER

Home/News