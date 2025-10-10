Maikel Garcia Has Two-Word Response About Possible Royals Extension
The Kansas City Royals entered 2025 with hopes of returning to the postseason for the second straight year and advancing deeper than the ALDS. But that wasn’t in the cards this year, as they missed the playoffs after posting an 82-80 record.
Even with that disappointment, there were a few bright spots to be optimistic about moving forward. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was once again the most valuable part of the offense. But he was joined by some other young players who enjoyed breakout campaigns.
One was first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who posted career-high marks in home runs (32), doubles (33), and RBI (113). Another was the emergence of Maikel Garcia at third base.
Garica debuted in 2022 for the Royals. Between 2022 and 2024, he posted a .645 OPS with 11 homers and 110 RBI in 1,164 total plate appearances. He made some significant progress in 2025, though. Garcia slashed .286/.351/.449 with 16 homers, 39 doubles, 74 RBI, and 81 runs scored. He also added 23 steals, marking the third straight year he’s swiped at least 20 bags.
Could the 25-year-old be an extension candidate for Kansas City this winter? Garcia certainly hopes so.
Maikel Garcia ‘Wishes’ He Signed An Extension With The Royals
Although the Royals have Garcia under team control through the 2030 season, he’ll be arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. MLB Trade Rumors projects a $4.8 million salary for him in 2026, but it sounds like he’s open to exploring something more long-term with the organization.
On October 6, Garcia posted “GOD IS GREAT” on X (formerly Twitter). Within the responses, X user @shakirbetter asked if he had signed a contract extension.
The third baseman responded by saying, “I wish.”
So, it sounds like he wants to lock down some financial certainty for the next few years. That would benefit both him and the organization from a roster-construction standpoint.
Kings of Kauffman’s Caleb Moody thinks the Royals would be wise to seriously consider an extension for their third baseman this winter. Meanwhile, SI’s Curt Bishop feels a deal for five years and $25 million would make sense for both sides.
