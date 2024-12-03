Mets $12 Million Fan-Favorite Linked To Royals As 'Perfect Fit' In Free Agency
The Kansas City Royals had a fantastic 2024 season, but this winter is hardly the time to celebrate.
After making a 30-win jump from their last-place finish in 2023, the Royals have to prove this year wasn't a fluke. It's one thing to make the playoffs, but another to make a deep run, especially now that the rest of the league is aware that Kansas City is a team to watch out for.
The Royals have plenty of building blocks, like shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and starting pitchers Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo, but there are lots of holes to fill in behind those stars. Even after trading for second baseman Jonathan India, one more quality infielder would be a huge plus for this KC team.
There are lots of options on the free-agent market, but if the Royals are strictly looking for a clubhouse guy, there's truly only one choice.
José Iglesias, who didn't even get a major-league deal last winter, was one of the feel-good stories of the season for the surprise New York Mets. Baron Dionis of FanSided recently urged the Royals to pursue Iglesias in free agency this winter.
"Kansas City could use more depth on the bench behind Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, India, Michael Massey, and Maikel Garcia, especially in the event that injuries happen or a player needs a day off," Dionis said.
"Iglesias' biggest strength is his glove, but if the Royals could get his 2024 bat too, that would be a major plus. While newly-acquired India's bat was solid in 2024 and will likely be a great addition to Kansas City's lineup, his defense has been shaky at best, so adding Iglesias makes a lot of sense for late-game substitutions."
Iglesias, who is a career .283 hitter with a .710 OPS, somehow managed a .338 AVG and .830 OPS in 270 at-bats this season. Plus, the 34-year-old Cuban journeyman became a pop hit across New York and Latin America with his hit song "OMG," which became a Mets rallying cry.
The Royals would make a lot of Mets fans disappointed if they poached Iglesias from New York in free agency. Jim Bowden of The Athletic projects him for a two-year, $12 million contract, which doesn't sound like much, but still puts pressure on the veteran to keep producing in a new city.
More MLB: Diamondbacks $66 Million Slugger Could Land With Royals In Possible Blockbuster