Mets-Royals Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships 10-Year Veteran Back To New York
The Kansas City Royals lost again on Wednesday, so the talk about selling at the trade deadline will only grow louder.
At 40-47, the Royals are now 5 1/2 games out of the American League Wild Card hunt, which actually makes the situation sound better than it is. They would have to leapfrog six teams to arrive in a playoff spot, including two from their own division.
The Royals' offense has been abysmal, so it's no surprise that their top trade chip would be a starting pitcher. 10-year veteran Seth Lugo, last year's Cy Young Award runner-up in the AL, is a near-lock to opt out and pursue free agency, making him a prime trade candidate.
Which teams could the Royals expect to make a strong push for Lugo? One baseball writer thinks his former team, who he mostly pitched for out of the bullpen, could bring him back for redemption in the rotation.
On Wednesday, Yardbarker's David Hill named the New York Mets, who Lugo pitched for from 2016 to 2022, as potential trade suitors for the All-Star righty.
"The Mets' pitching staff has been hammered by injuries this season," Hill wrote. "Although pitchers Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga are expected back in the relatively near future, the Mets depth has taken a drastic hit. Clay Holmes, the default ace of the rotation, has already surpassed his major league high with 88 innings pitched this season.
"Lugo had spent seven years with the Mets, albeit primarily as a reliever. The Mets have World Series aspirations and bringing back a familiar face may give the rotation a needed boost."
Lugo owns a 2.74 ERA in 15 starts this season, with a 1.08 WHIP and 4.18 FIP. The Royals have to be thrilled at the value they've recouped from his three-year, $45 million contract, but they'd hate to cut it short barely past the halfway point.
However, by the end of the month, the Royals have to be realists. If the playoff picture gets much worse, they will have no other sensible option but to find a prospect package in a Lugo trade from an eager contender.
