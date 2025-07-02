Yankees Loosely Linked To Royals All-Star In Possible Trade Deadline Shocker
Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals will likely be the biggest name on the starting pitching trade market if he's made available.
Lugo, the 35-year-old junkballer, has posted a 2.93 ERA in 48 starts since the start of last season, and he's the reigning American League Cy Young Award runner-up. If the Royals trade him ahead of his opt-out this winter, it's effectively a signal that they know their playoff hopes this season are dashed.
Nearly every contending team would have a spot for Lugo in their rotation, but some have more desperate needs than others. In the grand scheme of teams with starting pitching needs, the New York Yankees are surprisingly low on the list.
However, one baseball writer thinks the Yankees might go after Lugo anyway, because, well, they're the Yankees.
On Wednesday, Yardbarker's David Hill named the Yankees on a short list of projected trade deadline suitors for Lugo if the Royals decide to cut bait.
"The Yankees' search for a fifth starter has led to pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Marcus Stroman, both of whom have struggled in with their opportunities," Hill wrote.
"Lugo would be a stabilizing force in the Yankees rotation, potentially moving Rodon and Schmidt back a spot. After falling short to the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, there is even more pressure to bring a championship back to the Bronx. Lugo could be the missing piece the pitching staff needs."
If the Yankees are going to get Lugo, it's going to be because they offered the best package of big-league-ready prospects, likely including a young outfielder. 24-year-old slugger Spencer Jones, who was just promoted to Triple-A, seems like the only name the Royals would want from their system.
That's not to say the Yankees should part ways with Jones, but if the Royals are smart, that will be their starting price. And if they can't get him, they can look to other suitors--if Lugo is even available to begin with.
