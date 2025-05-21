MLB Insider Predicts Royals Could Promote Top Prospect This Season
The Kansas City Royals got off to a bad start in 2025 after reaching the postseason as a Wild Card team last year. The team was 8-14 through its first 22 games of the year.
However, while they've cooled off a bit in recent weeks and still find themselves in fourth place in the American League Central, they are in playoff position entering Wednesday's action.
The one area that is plaguing the Royals is their offense. The pitching staff has mostly held up its end of the bargain, but if they are in the race at the trade deadline, they would be wise to look for some offense.
However, there is a chance that the boost could come from within. FanSided's Robert Murray predicts that top prospect Jac Caglianone isn't too far off.
""I could see him being in the major leagues at some point this season," Murray said on The Baseball Insiders podcast. "I don't think that's anything out of the realm of possibilities here."
Caglianone had a strong spring training this year and began the 2025 season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. However, he has since been promoted to Triple-A Omaha.
The Royals may want to take a more patient approach with him, but if he performs well at Triple-A, then they'll have to seriously consider giving him the call to the big leagues.
It will be interesting to see how he fares in the coming months and if the Royals will ultimately decide to call him up to the Majors.
