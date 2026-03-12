Royals' Jac Caglianone Showcasing Development Ahead of Opening Day

Opening Day is just weeks away, and for Kansas City Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone, this season represents a fresh start and a clean slate. After a struggling stretch following his call-up in June 2025, Caglianone went to work during the offseason to prepare for the year ahead.

Caglianone slashed .157/.237/.295 in his first 210 big league at-bats, which was not what many expected. This came after he bull-rushed through the minor leagues while displaying serious power at the plate.

So far, through his short stint in spring training with the Royals before leaving to represent Team Italy in this year’s World Baseball Classic, it appears his offseason work is paying off. The 23-year-old slugger enters the upcoming season as one of the top players poised for a breakout year.

Caglianone is finding success at the plate

Sep 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA: Kansas City Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone (14) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park.

Before leaving to play in this year’s international tournament, Caglianone looked strong at the plate for the Royals in spring training. In 15 at-bats, he slashed .400/.550/.733, highlighted by a towering 460-foot home run and a double that left his bat at a scorching 120 mph.

That success has carried over to the global stage, where he has continued to showcase not only his power but also a big-league approach at the plate. Caglianone has been a strong source of production for Italy in this year’s World Baseball Classic.

He played a vital role in Italy’s win over Team USA, going 2-for-2 with a 403-foot home run and a single. The home run left his bat at 110.4 mph. Caglianone knew it was gone, tossing his bat to make it clear it was a no-doubter. That type of confidence carrying into the regular season is exactly what Caglianone could use.

Everyone knows about the power Caglianone possesses. It is one of, if not the biggest, attributes of his game, and he displayed it in the minors and even during his struggles in the majors. What fans are looking to see now is consistency and a more disciplined approach at the plate.

Both in spring training and during the World Baseball Classic, it appears his discipline has developed. By extending at-bats and drawing walks, he looks more patient at the plate and is seeing more pitches, creating more opportunities.

The Royals have made it clear they are hoping to see that development from Caglianone this season, as he could become one of the driving forces behind a Kansas City offense that struggled last year. So far, so good for the young slugger, and if the development continues, the Royals could see fireworks from Caglianone in 2026.