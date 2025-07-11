MLB Insider Reveals How Royals Can Get Much-Needed Offense At Trade Deadline
Sellers. Buyers. Something in between.
The Kansas City Royals' trade deadline fate seems to fluctuate with each passing series. Their awful June made it appear as though they were primed for the picking, but now that they're on a roll to start July, it seems as though they might be back in on the trade market for offense.
And it's offense they clearly need, because the Royals still rank 28th in both runs scored and home runs as a team this season. Kansas City will need to find the biggest bats they possibly can, which means they'll need to give up some solid prospect capital in return.
First, there's the issue of whether or not they'll buy. And on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic seemed to hint that there is a good chance it will happen, despite the team's 46-48 overall record (four games back of the third Wild Card spot).
"The Kansas City Royals, on an 8-4 roll entering their final series before the break, against the Mets, are an example of how two good weeks can put a team back in contention," Rosenthal wrote.
Then, Rosenthal reported that Kansas City's rivals are particularly interested in the team's catching prospects, the lone area of strength in an otherwise mediocre farm system.
"If the Royals buy, their catching depth might help them get the hitter they need. Rival clubs show consistent interest in the Royals’ young catching prospects, according to sources briefed on Kansas City’s discussions.
"Blake Mitchell, the eighth pick in 2023, is No. 2 among Keith Law’s top 20 Royals prospects. Carter Jensen is No. 4 and Ramon Ramirez is No. 6."
A big-league roster only needs two catchers, and the Royals already have a solid pair in nine-time All-Star Salvador Perez and pop-time wizard Freddy Fermin. Certainly, they'll need at least one more to spell Perez in the next few years, but not three.
It's completely logical that Mitchell, Jensen, or Ramirez should be on the move this summer.
More MLB: Astros Could Nab All-Star Pitcher From Royals In Deadline Blockbuster