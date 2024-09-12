'MLB's Mr. Excitement': Royals MVP Candidate Tops Expert Poll of Baseball Superstars
Kansas City Royals fans know they have something special in 24-year-old shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
On a nightly basis, Witt does something spectacular that helps propel the Royals closer to a win. He's a true five-tool player, one of the game's fastest runners, best fielders, and most well-rounded, dynamic hitters.
Witt's rise has been nothing short of meteoric since debuting two years ago as a promising, but inconsistent rookie. And judging by the latest honor he has earned, it's clear Witt has little left to prove to the national baseball audience.
On Thursday, ESPN released the results of their 2024 Most Exciting Player tournament, and in a tight poll of experts weighing the superstars around Major League Baseball, Witt pulled out the victory.
In the bracket-style tournament, Witt's road to the championship was anything but a cakewalk. He took down New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto in the second round, then fellow MVP candidate Aaron Judge in the semifnals.
"Many of our voters circled Witt vs. Judge when our bracket was released," ESPN said. "We had to turn to our emergency tiebreaking panel, which opted for Witt's dynamic skill set over Judge's unmatched power."
Witt then faced off against Cincinnati Reds All-Star Elly De La Cruz in the finals, a matchup of the game's two most athletic shortstops.
"De La Cruz can do everything. Witt can do everything. But Witt's ability to do it all while hitting .333 put our 2024 MLB Mr. Excitement over the top, according to our voters," ESPN said.
You'd be hard-pressed to find a Royals fan that disagrees with the results. Those who watch Witt on a nightly basis are wowed by his blend of explosiveness and consistency. He can do everything on a baseball field, but he also does all the little things that help the Royals win ballgames.
Having nationwide acclaim is always a nice feather in a player's cap. But soon, Witt will shift all his attention to helping the Royals pursue the real prize: their first World Series since 2015.
