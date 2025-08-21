MLB Writer Declares Royals Are Exactly As Advertised Prior To 2025
The Kansas City Royals suffered a tough 6-3 loss on Wednesday night and were unable to sweep the Texas Rangers. However, they have certainly turned things around in recent weeks. Since buying at the trade deadline, they have come to within 2 1/2 games of the Seattle Mariners for the final American League Wild Card spot. They are now 65-62 and have a legitimate chance of actually making it back to October for the second year in a row.
The month of June was a struggle for them, but they have found a way to fight their way back into contention as the month of August nears its end. They have watched some key players step up in a big way this year.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report declared that the Royals are as advertised prior to the season and predicted that they would finish the regular season with 85 wins.
Royals Predicted To Finish With 85 Wins
"Despite shutting down Kris Bubic for the year in late July and despite Cole Ragans last pitching in early June, the Royals just keep chugging along with one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, presently 26-15 in their last 41 games. It's a shame they went 0-6 this season against the Yankees, though. Turn that into a 2-4 record and they'd be half a game ahead of New York for the last wild-card spot right now. As is, the over feels plausible for a team that only particularly floundered in June."
The over/under win total for the Royals at the beginning of 2025 was 83.5 wins. They could certainly finish over that mark. The American League is essentially devoid of powerhouses, so the Royals do have a chance to at least claim a Wild Card spot by the end of the regular season. They have even climbed into second place in the AL Central.
Maikel Garcia, Noah Cameron and Kris Bubic certainly stepped up in a big way this year, and while they are without Bubic for the rest of the year, they have been able to piece together a run that has given them life in the postseason chase.
This is about what was expected from the Royals this season, but there could be more in store for a team that has been surging lately and is hungry for more.
