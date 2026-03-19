Royals Pitching Staff Coming Into Focus After Flurry of Roster Moves

The Kansas City Royals cleared up quite a bit of their pitching roster battle this week, but a few key decisions remain.

Beginning on Tuesday, the Royals optioned three pitchers and five total players from the 40-man roster to Triple-A Omaha to begin the season. Those pitchers were righties Ryan Bergert, Mason Black, and Mitch Spence.

Bergert was an important arm for the Royals down the stretch, and of the three, he figures to have the best chance at joining the rotation at some point this season. But with those decisions made, the pitching staff is nearly decided, with a few key moves still to be made.

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Where Royals' pitching staff stands

Sep 21, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Luinder Avila (58) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Royals were fortunate to have their starting rotation almost full locked in coming into camp. Based on contracts and past performance, there was almost no way any of Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Kris Bubic, Michael Wacha, or Noah Cameron would be left out, and all have remained healthy throughout camp.

Entering Thursday, there were 17 pitchers remaining on the 40-man roster who had not yet been optioned to the minors; by opening day, there will be just 13 hurlers left on the active roster. There are also non-roster invitees to consider, but soon enough, at least four more of those pitchers will become spring cuts.

Carlos Estévez, Lucas Erceg, Matt Strahm, John Schreiber, Daniel Lynch IV, and Nick Mears are locks for spots in the bullpen, with Alex Lange not far behind. The main decision left to make is whether Bailey Falter will start the year in the bullpen, or be exposed to waivers.

If Falter is left out, the likes of Steven Cruz, Luinder Avila, and non-roster invitees Héctor Neris and José Cuas could be in play to begin the season in the bullpen. James McArthur has an option available, but he's been the Royals' closer in years past. Ben Kudrna is another name to watch early in the year as a potential contributor.

Kansas City's first game is a week from Friday against the Atlanta Braves.