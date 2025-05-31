MLB Writer Dunks On Rangers For 2023 Blockbuster Trade With Royals
The Kansas City Royals are struggling a bit, but are firmly in the race for the 2025 postseason. At 30-28, they sit just a game back of the Seattle Mariners for the final American League Wild Card spot.
Their offense has let them down this year, but the pitching staff has mostly held up its end of the bargain, even with Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo having hit the injured list in recent weeks.
Ragans turned out to be the Royals ace last season, and he was instrumental in their bounce back from a 106-loss season in 2023.
That year, the Royals acquired him from the Texas Rangers for Aroldis Chapman. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently threw shade at Texas for making this trade.
"Similar to the 2016 deal that sent Gleyber Torres to the Yankees for a Chapman rental, the deal ultimately helped deliver a World Series title. Chapman was one of the few reliable relievers in the Texas bullpen during their 2023 playoff run, and they might not hoist the trophy without his contributions," Reuter wrote.
"That said, it's still tough to swallow watching Ragans almost immediately emerge as a frontline starter following the trade."
The immediate effects of this deal were big for the Rangers, as Chapman bolstered their bullpen in a big way. But the Royals have a bright future, and acquiring Ragans from Texas was a major steal for the team.
Ragans is a key reason why the Royals now have a window to win in the near future.
