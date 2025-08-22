MLB Writer Ranks Royals Breakout Starter Among Top MLB Aces
The Kansas City Royals have fought their way back into postseason contention after a few rough months. With a 6-4 series clinching win on Thursday over the Texas Rangers, Kansas City is now just two games back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final American League Wild Card spot. Some of the veterans they added in trades at the deadline have helped the Royals turn their season around and create some momentum as the month of September nears.
The Royals have watched several key players step up and take on much larger roles this season. Maikel Garcia and Kris Bubic were first-time All-Stars, but they haven't been the only ones to shine in 2025.
Left-hander Noah Cameron has also been a revelation for the Royals. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report ranked all 30 Major League teams' aces, and Cameron was ranked 18th out of the top 30 thanks to a strong season.
Royals Young Ace Receives Praise After Hot Start
"With Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha and Kris Bubic all under team control through at least next season, Cameron's rookie-season breakout has been quite the 'Am I going to need to sprinkle something on Kansas City right when the 2026 World Series odds are released?' development," Miller wrote.
"He has allowed one or zero runs in 11 of his 17 starts, even though we're still waiting on his strikeout stuff to make it to the majors. Cameron averaged 11.3 K/9 in his 75 minor league starts, including one appearance in 2022 in which all 12 outs that he recorded were via whiff. He does already rank in the 99th percentile in Breaking Run Value, though, per Baseball Savant."
Cameron is 7-5 with a 2.53 ERA in 18 starts with the Royals and also has posted a 3.5 WAR. He was a seventh-round draft pick back in 2021 out of the University of Central Arkansas. Aside from Bubic, he has arguably been the Royals' best starting pitcher this season.
He'll be a key piece of the future as the Royals try to remain competitive for years to come. He was one of their top pitching prospects entering the 2025 season, and he has lived up to the hype so far.
It will certainly be interesting to see how Cameron develops over the next several years.
More MLB: Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino Has Relatable Yankees, Red Sox Admission