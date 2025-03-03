New Royals Slugger Predicted To Serve As DH In 2025
The Kansas City Royals were active this past offseason, bringing back key starters Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen while also signing Carlos Estevez and trading for Jonathan India.
The team rose from 106 losses in 2023 and ended up with 86 wins and an American League Wild Card spot in 2024. They'll hope for more success in 2025.
India should be a key difference maker for Kansas City this year. He was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds and gives them an extra power bat to go with Bobby Witt Jr.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicts that India will see most of his time at the DH spot this season.
"Michael Massey is a superior defender to Jonathan India at second base, so when both are in the lineup expect India to be the designated hitter, and both should see everyday playing time," Reuter predicted.
"When Salvador Perez is taking a day off behind the plate and penciled in at designated hitter, the Royals could also give India some playing time at third base which was his primary position at the University of Florida."
India hit just .248/.357/.392 last season with the Reds and had a .750 OPS. However, he still hit 15 home runs, drove in 58 and stole 13 bases. The former Rookie of the Year gives the Royals a much stronger lineup entering 2025, especially if he can bounce back from his struggles.
If he remains healthy and produces, the Royals should remain a contending team in 2025.
