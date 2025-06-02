Orioles-Royals Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Mean Surprising Reunion In KC
The Kansas City Royals have three needs at the 2025 trade deadline: offense, offense, and more offense.
With a top-five pitching staff in the sport, the Royals should be comfortably in playoff position heading into the summer. Instead, they've got a bottom-five offense, and they're on the outside looking in at 31-29.
The Royals made their first big move on Sunday night when they called up their number-one prospect, first baseman/outfielder Jac Caglianone. But expecting one rookie to completely revamp a lineup is a recipe for disaster.
Fortunately, there are still two months until the trade deadline for the Royals to wheel and deal. And though they might not be able to land a big bat until closer to the end of July, one baseball writer believes there's a natural fit for Kansas City who already has experience there.
In a recent article, Caleb Moody of FanSided named Baltimore Orioles first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn, who has an amazing .952 OPS in his walk year, as a potential trade fit for the Royals, with whom he played from 2018 to 2022.
"Ryan O’Hearn has put together a remarkable season so far with the struggling Baltimore Orioles - who will likely be forced to be sellers at this year's trade deadline - making him in his final year of his contract a prime target on the market this summer," Moody wrote.
"And perhaps a reunion with the Royals could be in the cards, as they look to strengthen their postseason case."
O'Hearn was designated for assignment by the Royals in 2022, following a .683 OPS and -2.6 bWAR in 342 games in a Kansas City uniform. That fact makes this hypothetical either an amazing redemption story if it works out or a silly idea if it blows up.
There will be lots of other interested parties if the Orioles can't turn their season around, so the Royals will need to be convicted in their pursuit of O'Hearn if they have any interest in bringing him back.
