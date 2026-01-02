Royals Predicted To Land Phillies' $100 Million All-Star This Offseason

The Kansas City Royals shocked a lot of people a few seasons ago when they made a run into the postseason, but they took a step back last season. As they head into next season, they're going to need to make some big changes to get Bobby Witt Jr. and company back in the pennant race.

The Royals aren't big spenders in free agency, so they're going to need to be selective with their money. They could find a solid option for cheap, but they could also look to swing a trade.

The Royals have plenty of trade chips to cut ties with for star players. Still, they might not want to shake up the roster too much to acquire more talent.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a lineup prediction for the Royals next season. Reuter predicted the Royals would acquire Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos, either in a trade or in free agency, assuming he's released.

Nick Castellanos would fit perfectly with the Royals

Aug 25, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

"Whether they swing a trade to acquire him on the cheap or wait until he is released as expected, Nick Castellanos looks like a good buy-low target for a Royals team that is lacking in proven run producers," Reuter wrote. "That would leave Jonathan India and Michael Massey to compete for playing time at second base, and after both players had down years in 2025, that is likely preferable to counting on both to fill starting roles."

Adding Castellanos to the lineup would be an upgrade for the Royals and it would likely come at an affordable price.

Considering Castellanos' struggles last season, trading for him would likely net the Royals a prospect, too, if they're willing to take on his contract in the deal. But if he's released from Philadelphia, the Royals could scoop him up on a cheap one-year deal.

Castellanos might not be in his prime at this point, but he could find a career resurgence with the Royals. It would be a low risk move for Kansas City to make if the opportunity presents itself.

More MLB: Royals Manager Expects Big 2026 Leap From Star Second Baseman