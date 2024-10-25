Phillies Beloved All-Star Could Get $27 Million Deal From Royals, Per Insider
There's a lengthy to-do list for the Kansas City Royals this winter, and one item near the top is adding more proven talent to the bullpen.
The Kansas City bullpen played a key role in their playoff demise, as two recently converted starters took losses in the seventh and eighth innings in the American League Division Series. There's no excuse for the Royals bullpen not to add arms with longer track records of bullpen success.
In their search for another big-time reliever, perhaps even a closer, the Royals have to be willing to pay top dollar in free agency. One pitcher predicted to earn a three-year, $27 million deal could wind up the perfect fit in Kansas City.
Jeff Hoffman of the Philadelphia Phillies, who struggled in the postseason but was an All-Star in the regular season, was named as a potential Royals free-agent target by insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
"Jeff Hoffman had the best year of his career, making the All-Star team and tallying a 2.17 ERA and 0.965 WHIP in 68 games. He struck out 89 in 66 1/3 innings (12.1 strikeouts per nine)," Bowden said. "However, he fared poorly in this postseason, allowing six runs in 1 1/3 innings over three games. The Phillies are unlikely to bring back both Hoffman and Carlos Estévez."
Hoffman, who began his career as a starter with the Colorado Rockies, saw his career turn on a dime when he signed with the Phillies in 2023. He's pitched to a 2.28 ERA with 158 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings of work in Philadelphia, making him one of the premier relievers anywhere in the sport.
At 31 years old, Hoffman now has his best chance to get paid big money. His tough postseason could make a change of scenery more realistic, but the Phillies love him, and other big market teams are sure to covet him as well.
The Royals will need to show that the bullpen is truly a top priority by making an aggressive play for Hoffman, or at the very least, someone in Hoffman's neighborhood in terms of talent. This can be a special team in 2025, but not if the bullpen is once again low on star potential.
More MLB: Dodgers Struggling Two-Time All-Star Identified As Royals Free-Agent Target