Phillies Could Bring Royals' $22 Million Reliever Back To Philadelphia, Per Insider
The possibility of a Kansas City Royals fire sale at the trade deadline is growing ever so slightly by the day.
After an awful month of June, the Royals have fallen to 39-46, 5 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot. They're 15-30 since May 9, the third-worst record in baseball. Put plainly, this doesn't look like the same team that made a playoff berth last season.
If the Royals do sell, they've only got a couple of pieces that would likely interest teams. Starting pitcher Seth Lugo is the most obvious name floating around, but what about the team's newly signed All-Star closer?
Carlos Estévez signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Royals that includes a $12 million club option with a $2 million buyout for 2027. He's outpitched that deal so far, with a 2.28 ERA and 22 saves in 25 opportunities so far in Royals blue.
On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey theorized that Estévez could be a trade deadline fit for the same team that acquired him last season in his walk year--the playoff-bound Philadelphia Phillies.
"While the recent iteration of the Phillies has not been a team to have an assigned closer, now might be the time to adjust that philosophy and get one," Dorsey wrote.
"The Phillies have been in the postseason enough in recent years to know that bullpens win in October, and if they hope to make this season count, high-leverage arms should be at the top of their July list. Potential targets... Carlos Estévez (Royals)."
Estévez was an All-Star in 2023, but he's only gotten better in the two years since. The Phillies found out last year how effective he can be--save for one bad pitch to Francisco Lindor in the playoffs--and might be more than happy to take on the remainder of his contract.
For the Royals, it all comes down to the return. Relievers are usually the easiest thing on a roster to replace, so if Kansas City feels it's getting a potential future impact big-leaguer, they could be willing to cut bait with Estévez.
