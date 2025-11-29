Royals All-Star Pitcher Still Viewed As Club’s No. 1 Trade Candidate

The 2025 season was a letdown for the Kansas City Royals. After they earned a Wild Card berth in 2024, they finished in third place in the American League Central, missing the postseason.

The main cause for their downfall in 2025 was their lack of offense. Beyond Bobby Witt Jr., they didn’t have much power in their lineup, so that is something that they should look to improve in 2026.

To add offense, they might be forced to make a trade. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the top trade candidate for each team, and for Kansas City, it was left-hander Kris Bubic.

What Could Royals Get For Bubic?

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; American League pitcher Kris Bubic (50) of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the sixth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bubic makes sense as a trade candidate, as he is about to enter the final year of his contract, and capitalizing on his value after a breakout season would be a wise decision if the Royals hope to bring back a good haul.

The left-hander was an All-Star for the first time in 2025, but his season was cut short due to an injury. The 28-year-old went 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA and 3.1 WAR in 20 starts with Kansas City and averaged nine strikeouts per nine innings.

But there are plenty of teams looking for pitching that also may have a logjam of hitters. The Royals have been linked to the Boston Red Sox several times, as Boston is shopping outfielders Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu.

Abreu can give them power and elite defense, while Duran is a solid table-setter and can also play great defense in the outfield. But one of those two bats makes sense as a possible trade target from Boston if the Royals do decide to move Bubic.

The Royals have a lot of starting pitching depth, but Bubic is the most likely trade candidate because of his contract status, and after a strong season, a lot of teams should show interest in him, even though his season ended early.

This may be the best way for the Royals to get somebody established in their lineup for 2026 and boost their offense after it fell flat in 2025. Simply trading from a strength to address an area of need could be just what the Royals need to do for 2026.

