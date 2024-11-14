Phillies Embattled $8 Million All-Star Linked To Royals In Possible Blockbuster
The Kansas City Royals need some serious help on offensive if they want to repeat their 2024 success.
Behind superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals lacked depth and power in their lineup on their surprise run to the postseason. The perfect position to address would be third base, where Maikel Garcia and Paul DeJong formed a highly ineffective platoon for most of the second half.
The Philadelphia Phillies' Bohm has been the subject of trade rumors all week, stemming from a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan that the Phillies would consider moving off the 2024 All-Star, who has benched during the playoffs and had his motivation and work ethic scrutinized of late.
However, the fact remains that Bohm is a talented player who's better than anything the Royals have on their roster. That prompted Max Rieper of Royals Review to speculate that the 28-year-old third baseman could be a good fit for Kansas City in a blockbuster trade this winter.
"The Royals are in a good position this off-season with some money to spend, assets to trade, and only a few obvious holes to fill. Bohm could be a terrific addition, but the Royals may be reluctant to deal from their pitching surplus," Rieper said.
"The Phillies could certainly use an upgrade at fifth starter over expensive free agent Taijuan Walker. They may also need a replacement for Bohm at third - internal options would include Edmundo Sosa, Weston Wilson, or Koby Clemens. Would a deal of Kris Bubic and Maikel Garcia for Alec Bohm work for both teams?"
Bohm had a .280/.332/.448 slash line this past season, including 44 doubles and 97 RBI. He slowed down towards the end of the season and missed time in September with a hand injury, but when he's at his best, he's one of the best pure hitters at the third base position.
It's always a risk to trade for a player who's on the outs with his current team, but sometimes, a change of scenery can make all the difference. Perhaps Kansas City could be the place for Bohm to hone his All-Star talents into a more permanent superstardom.
