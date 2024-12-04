Phillies-Royals Proposed Blockbuster Would Send $8 Million All-Star To Kansas City
The Kansas City Royals are close to becoming World Series contenders, but there are still some missing ingredients.
In 2024, the Royals shocked the rest of Major League Baseball by making it all the way to the American League Division Series, thanks in large part to the sublime play of shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. But when Witt went cold in the playoffs, there was no one there to pick up the slack.
The Royals already made a trade to get Witt some help in the lineup, acquiring Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds to be their new leadoff hitter. But they still need to put some thump behind Witt in the order as well, and the trade market may be their best bet once again to find a slugger.
Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies is continually emerging as a candidate to become that big bat. Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors recently named the Royals as a candidate to trade for Bohm, the 2024 All-Star third baseman who drew the ire of Phillies fans down the stretch.
"Bohm is in many ways similar to India as a contact-heavy hitter with a mixed-bag defensive track reputation and average power. He’s not necessarily the impact bat the Royals are seeking, but he’d add another solid veteran to a lineup that’s built around putting the ball in play," Adams said.
"They’ve reportedly expressed interest in Bohm already. Kansas City lines up nicely as a trade partner, given that they could offer the Phils some much-needed option rotation depth."
Bohm, 28, was once the third-overall pick in the MLB Draft, and in 2024, it looked like he was finally fuflilling that promise. He ranked among the big-league leaders in RBI and doubles at the All-Star break, but slumped hard before a hand injury cut the end of his regular season short.
Sometimes, a player needs a change of scenery to unlock their full potential, and Bohm is a perfect example. He's been under constant pressure in Philadelphia and though he's had his good moments with the fan base, he's also had more than his fair share of bad ones.
The Royals might have to give up both big-leaguers and prospects to get Bohm, but it will be worth their while if he's his most productive self. It takes two to tango, though, so they'll have to hope the Phillies don't get better offers.
