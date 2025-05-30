Inside The Royals

Polarizing $5 Million Angels Star Could Be Trade Deadline Spark For Royals

Should KC take a risk on the trade market?

Feb 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the Los Angeles Angels logo on a hat in the dugout during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals' infield might be one missing piece away from perfection.

Bobby Witt Jr. is the best shortstop in the game. Vinnie Pasquantino isn't moving off first base. And Maikel Garcia, who can play anywhere on the field, is having a surprise breakout season. However, Michael Massey and Jonathan India have been KC's downfall.

India has tried to learn third base and left field, and he's been awful defensively at both spots. Massey is a superior defender, but his bat has gone missing entirely, and India's has been nearly as bad to boot.

While both players will likely maintain roles on the team all season, the Royals shouldn't turn down infield help at the trade deadline if they find it's the best way to upgrade their offense. And a somewhat surprising name to consider is the Los Angeles Angels' Yoan Moncada.

On Friday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller named Moncada as a "big name up for grabs" at this year's Jul. 31 trade deadline, and his cheap one-year contract would make him an intriguing fit for Kansas City.

"The oft-injured Moncada did leave Wednesday night's game against the Yankees in the sixth inning with knee soreness, but he had played in 20 of the Angels' last 22 games up to that point, with five home runs and an .856 OPS," Miller wrote.

"If it was just a precautionary move and he's good to go heading into June, the switch-hitting third baseman will remain one of the top infielders likely to be available this summer."

On the whole, Moncada's 128 OPS+ is his best in a single season since 2019, when he received down-ballot Most Valuable Player votes. But Miller is also right: Health has always been just as important as production when discussing his benefits and drawbacks.

Moncada would be a high-risk, high-reward play, but because the risk isn't a financial one, the Royals should at least be willing to consider it.

