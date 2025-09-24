Inside The Royals

Predicting 3 Royals Who Won't Be Back After Disappointing 2025 Season

There's going to be turnover, but how much?

Jackson Roberts

Aug 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Jonathan India (6) hits a double during an at bat in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Jonathan India (6) hits a double during an at bat in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images / Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals' playoff pursuits are officially over, so let's start looking ahead to the 2026 campaign.

Though this wasn't a bad Royals team, per se, it was one that couldn't measure up to expectations. There's still a bright future here, especially if the starting pitching can stay healthy next season, but some tweaks are needed to fix an offense that ranked 26th in scoring entering Wednesday.

We'll cover the necessary additions ad nauseam throughout the offseason, but for now, let's shift our focus to three Royals players that shouldn't return to optimize this roster for next season.

Michael Lorenzen (SP)

Michael Lorenzen
Sep 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Lorenzen (24) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

We begin with an obvious name. Kansas City's rotation is stacked moving forward; Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Kris Bubic, Michael Wacha, Noah Cameron, Ryan Bergert, and Stephen Kolek all profile as more exciting options than Lorenzen next season.

So although the 33-year-old might have a chance to crack a rotation elsewhere, it's hard to envision the Royals attempting to broker a reunion when the offense is clearly a more pressing need.

Jonathan India (2B)

This might be the boldest prediction, because just one offseason ago, India was the prized acquisition in Kansas City. The Royals traded a real arm to get him, and after a rough season, his value is now at a low point.

But the Royals simply can't have another season trying to scrape together production at second base. They've got to move on from either India or Michael Massey and either find an impact second baseman (in free agency or a trade) or find a new third baseman and shift Maikel Garcia to second.

India is the one with only one year left on his contract, so he seems like the easiest one to package together with some prospects in a potential trade.

Mike Yastrzemski (OF)

Mike Yastrzemski
Sep 11, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Mike Yastrzemski (18) celebrates his double in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

The case could be made that Yastrzemski still fits this team next season, as rookie Jac Caglianone is far from established as the team's starting right fielder. However, after a hot start in Kansas City, Yastrzemski cooled off, and it's up for debate whether the money the Royals would spend on him could be better used elsewhere.

In a perfect world, the Royals would find a corner outfielder with a bit more pop than Yastrzemski, but he's a solid enough player. The guess here, though, is that some other team (perhaps even his old squad, the Giants) will be willing to pay more for him than the Royals are to bring him back.

More MLB: Vinnie Pasquantino Makes Brutally Honest Admission About Royals' Elimination

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News