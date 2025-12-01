Insider Links Royals To Gold Glove Outfielder As Potential Offensive Upgrade

The Kansas City Royals are going to be an interesting team to watch this offseason as they try to find ways to bolster their offense for 2026. That was what let them down in 2025 and caused them to miss the postseason.

However, there are a lot of ways the Royals can go about fixing their offense. They can pursue the trade route or make a move in free agency. They have a ton of pitching, so a trade makes sense.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed solid free agent fits for every team in Major League Baseball, and for the Royals, he had outfielder Harrison Bader.

Royals Could Boost Offense With Potential Harrison Bader Signing

Oct 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Harrison Bader (2) hits an RBI sacrifice fly against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“Kansas City got very little production out of center field last season (six home runs, 47 RBIs, .645 OPS), with Kyle Isbel getting about 70% of the at-bats. Bader had the best offensive season of his career in 2025, recording career highs in home runs (17), RBIs (54) and OPS (.796) while ranking in the 92nd percentile with 7 Outs Above Average,” Feinsand wrote.

Bader has always been known for his elite defense and speed, but has also shown promise with his bat in recent years. This past season was his best year at the plate.

He was one of five players to win a Gold Glove with the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2021, but his bat has really come along lately. He’s a solid average hitter and provides power from the right side of the plate.

The 31-year-old could significantly boost the Royals’ outfield production in 2026 and give them a little bit of protection for All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

He’ll likely get a multi-year deal, but shouldn’t be too expensive, even for a team such as the Royals, and he’s more of a sure thing than Mike Yastrzemski, who is also a free agent but has been linked to possibly returning to Kansas City in 2026.

The veteran outfielder is more established and could give the Royals the power they need to boost their outfield production next season. It should be interesting to see what Bader’s market looks like and if the Royals will ultimately be one of the teams that shows interest in signing him.

