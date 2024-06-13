Prospect Pulse: Triple-A Standout Walter Pennington Eyes Royals' Bullpen
Signed as an undrafted LHP after the 2020 MLB Draft, Walter Pennington's path to the majors has been anything but conventional.
Hailing from Broomfield High School in Colorado, where he shone as a two-way star, Pennington's talent was undeniable. However, it was at the Colorado School of Mines where he truly began to make his mark. In 2019, he set a school record for wins and innings pitched, showcasing his ability on the mound with 93 strikeouts over 91.1 innings.
Pennington's ascent through the minor leagues has been marked by ups and downs. Despite a rocky start in Double-A, where he struggled with a 5.66 ERA and a career-low strikeout rate, Pennington's determination never wavered.
Returning to Northwest Arkansas in 2023, Pennington found his footing, posting an impressive 31.4% strikeout rate over eight relief appearances. This success earned him a promotion to Triple-A Omaha, where he continued to impress by posting an 3.69 ERA over 61 innings with a solid 24.7% strikeout rate.
Pennington's arsenal includes a fastball, slider, and changeup, with his slider being a standout pitch, generating high chase rates. His performance in spring training further solidified his potential, with a 1.23 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 7.1 innings.
In 2024, Pennington has continued to shine, with a 2.03 ERA, 69 strikeouts, and a stellar 0.88 WHIP in 44 innings pitched. Pennington's precision on the mound has been a standout improvement this season. In 2023, he posted a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate over his two stops. This year, those figures have surged to an impressive 39.4% and a more controlled 8%, respectively. As his opponents struggle to hit .159 against him, it's clear that Pennington is on the cusp of a well-deserved call-up to the majors.
With a record of 40-30, the Royals are 5.0 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central division, making the need for another reliable arm in the bullpen increasingly urgent. As they look to bolster their bullpen and make a push for the playoffs, Pennington looks ready to answer the call.
