Rangers All-Star Free Agent Would Be 'Poor Use Of Resources' For Royals, Report Says
Sometimes, in Major League Baseball, a successful winter is as much about the free agents you don't sign as the free agents you do.
Obviously, the Kansas City Royals need some help if they want to advance deeper in the playoffs in 2025 than they did in their surprise campaign this year. But spending money on the wrong free agents is always a pitfall, and as a small-market team, the Royals need to exercise more caution than most.
The bullpen will be a key focus for the Royals brass this winter, as relief pitching depth helped to sink Kansas City in the playoffs against the New York Yankees. Plus, the Royals lacked a true closer for most of the season, though Lucas Erceg stepped up admirably to fill that role after the trade deadline.
Kirby Yates of the Texas Rangers, who was one of the most dominant closers in baseball this season, will be a popular name for teams seeking bullpen help this winter. But Jacob Milham of FanSided came out staunchly against the Royals acquiring Yates on Wednesday.
"Yates will be 38 years old come Opening Day 2025, and Kansas City should learn its lesson from aging relievers who formerly played for the Texas Rangers," Milham said, in reference to Kansas City's failed signing of Will Smith last winter.
"He will likely be seeking a multi-year deal, which could be his last chance to secure such a contract. The Royals have little room for error in free agency this year, and taking a gamble on Yates seems like a poor use of resources."
There's little debate that Yates was fantastic this season--he put up a 1.17 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and only blew one of his 34 save opportunities. But aside from last year and his other All-Star campaign, 2019, Yates has been slightly above average by the numbers for most of his career.
One could hardly fault the Royals for taking a flier on Yates despite his age, but if the contract crosses into multi-year territory, it's justified to exercise caution. Bullpens are one of the most complicated areas of the roster to build, but help can also come from anywhere at any time.
