Why Dodgers' $10 Million World Series Hero Is Prime Fit For Royals In Free Agency
The Kansas City Royals have had a couple weeks to sit on their couches since their postseason run ended, but that doesn't mean they aren't still locked in.
After a surprise 86-win season, the Royals are now a force to be reckoned with in the American League for years to come. They have a transcendent superstar in Bobby Witt Jr. locked up for the next decade and a pitching staff that can go toe-to-toe with almost anyone in a playoff series.
That pitching staff, however, could be losing key starter Michael Wacha to free agency soon. The Royals never truly had a number-five starter anyway, meaning their rotation was always going to be one arm short headed into 2025.
The Royals, like everyone else, were surely watching Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. And what they saw from the winning pitcher had to be a very encouraging sign.
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, who had a dismal regular season ahead of his first-ever free agency, pitched five shutout innings against the New York Yankees in Game 3. Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named Buehler as one of the free agents who "could become superstars" on new teams in 2025.
"It isn't just the 5.38 ERA that Buehler put up this season that suggests he's not the same since undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in 2022. The quality of his stuff has degraded, with his average fastball notably sitting 1 mph below his career norm," Rymer said.
"Though he'll be a reclamation project either way, it would be fascinating to see if a team other than the Dodgers could get Buehler to throw more sinkers and cutters. It's not an especially common approach, but it sure works for Corbin Burnes."
It's not as though Buehler, 30, hasn't been considered a superstar at any point. He's already a two-time All-Star and he's had monster performances in the playoffs before, including a seven-inning scoreless outing in the 2018 World Series. But missing 2023 with Tommy John and coming back to an ERA over five in 2024 drove his price tag down considerably.
Buehler is only projected for a one-year "prove-it" contract this winter, though he may well be raising the price tag a bit with his recent playoff success. If that's all it takes to land someone with Buehler's big-game track record, the Royals should jump at the opportunity.
