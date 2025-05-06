Red Sox Could Cut Ties With $50 Million Rising Star Via Trade To Royals
The Kansas City Royals could soon be the new home of a young Boston Red Sox outfielder.
The Royals’ offensive woes are no secret. Kansas City is getting awesome years from Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel García so far, but no one else is hitting.
If the Royals had at least one outfielder who was producing at the plate, their lineup wouldn’t be holding the team back from being an obvious contender in the American League.
And as Kansas City scans the trade market for hard-hitting outfielders, they’ll surely keep in mind that Boston has a surplus of those, as noted by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller on Tuesday.
“Boston has an enviable logjam on its hands: too many outfielders worthy of everyday playing time,” Miller wrote.
“Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela are the regulars for now. ... There's been talk of re-converting Masataka Yoshida to an outfielder when his rehab assignment begins ... And Roman Anthony is waiting in the wings.”
“Could they move Rafaela … ?”
“The Phillies, Mets and Tigers should all at least kick the tires on a possible trade for Rafaela, while the Diamondbacks, Astros and Guardians ... would perhaps engage in a battle royale of a bidding war.”
“While we wouldn't call Rafaela a slugger, he did hit 15 home runs for Boston last year, as well as at least 20 in the minors in each of 2022 and 2023.”
“Rafaela might be hitting his future home runs somewhere else if the Red Sox receive an offer they can't refuse.”
Miller surprisingly didn’t mention the Royals as a landing spot for Rafaela, a glaring omission given Kansas City’s needs in the outfield. Oh yeah, and the Royals are currently No. 29 in Major League Baseball in total home runs with just 25.
Rafaela would be a great fit in Kansas City, but are the Royals capable of pulling off a deal for him?
More MLB: Royals Could Make Surprising Splash Move For Franchise Player From NL