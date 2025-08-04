Red Sox-Royals Series Marks Critical Inflection Point For Kansas City
Look, it's fair to say that every series is critical for the Kansas City Royals for the rest of the season. But this trip to Fenway Park to face the Boston Red Sox feels extra consequential.
For one, the Royals are facing the hottest team in the American League starting on Monday evening. The Red Sox have won five in a row and catapulted into the first Wild Card spot, 5 1/2 games ahead of where the Royals currently sit. They're also a formidable home team this year, with a 37-21 record at Fenway.
So this is clearly a measuring stick series for the Royals. But it's also a chance to get a look at two arms that will play a massive role in where this team winds up at the end of the season.
The Royals acquired three starting pitchers on trade deadline day: Bailey Falter from the Pittsburgh Pirates and both Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek from the San Diego Padres. Two of those hurlers - Falter and Bergert - will make their Royals debuts against Boston's best.
Flater is set to throw on Monday night against Boston's Brayan Bello. Both have 7-5 records on the season, but Bello has the advantage in ERA, 3.19 to Falter's 3.75.
Meanwhile, Bergert, who is a rookie with only 35 2/3 major league innings to his name, will have the unenviable task of facing off with Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet, who is 12-4 with a 2.23 ERA on the season. Plus, Crochet hasn't pitched since Jul. 26, as Boston has made it a point to get him some extra rest with the stretch run upcoming.
If the Royals can keep their heads above water in those two games, they have to like their odds in the Wednesday series finale, as reliable veteran Michael Wacha takes on the Red Sox's own trade deadline acquisition, Dustin May.
It's a pressure-packed matchup for the Royals, and though they don't have one against the Red Sox since 2022, a series win could be a major momentum boost. Monday's first pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CT.
