Red Sox-Royals Trade Idea Sees Boston Cut Ties With MLB's No. 7 Trade Chip
Let's put our general manager hats on and fix the Kansas City Royals.
This season, the Royals' offense has been a massive disappointment, and the main thing keeping them out of playoff position in a weak American League. In particular, the outfield has been a black hole, as Royals outfielders rank last in the majors with -1.1 fWAR.
So which outfielders might the Royals realistically be able to obtain that could make a difference this season? First, a couple of criteria: we're looking for someone with team control for at least 2026, if not later, and a salary below $10 million annually. Then, we need to find someone who can give us at least a 3-WAR season, and who can handle Kauffman Stadium's cavernous outfield on defense.
That leads us to Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who The Athletic's Tim Britton, Eno Sarris, and Aaron Gleeman recently ranked as the seventh-best potential trade chip on their deadline "big board" earlier this week.
Abreu, like Duran, could become expendable in Boston thanks to the wave of young bats. But he’s also young enough (26) and under team control for long enough (2029) to be part of the Red Sox’s long-term plan, putting them in the driver’s seat for any potential negotiations.
"He’s putting up very good numbers at the plate that are in line with his strong rookie showing, and he will be in the mix for a second Gold Glove Award and won’t even be arbitration eligible until 2027."
Abreu, who is expected to come off the injured list on Friday, has posted a .245/.321/.471 slash line and 13 home runs this season, all while playing superb defense for a second straight year.
On one hand, The Athletic's insinuation that the Red Sox hold the cards is fair. But the Royals also have a surplus at a position of dire need for Boston, which swings the pendulum back in Kansas City's direction.
The Royals can choose one of their two top remaining prospects in the minors, catchers Blake Mitchell and Carter Jensen, to prioritize for the future. The other could head back to Boston in an Abreu trade.
Throw in a mid-level starting pitching prospect, which Boston has been hoarding of late, and the Royals might have themselves a deal.
