Red Sox-Royals Trade Idea Sees KC Cut Ties With $45 Million All-Star
Trade deadline decisions are fast approaching for the Kansas City Royals.
An up-and-down first half finished up with the Royals sitting at 47-50, They're 4 1/2 games out of a potential Wild Card spot in the American League, but they'd have to hop over five teams to get there.
If the Royals decide to buy, they need as many big bats as they can stuff into their pockets. If they're selling, though, they might have the closest thing to an ace any contending team can acquire in Seth Lugo, a free-agent-to-be who should command a big haul.
Among those teams who might be most interested? The Boston Red Sox, whose 10-game winning streak has vaulted them over the Royals into the driver's seat in the Wild Card picture. And Boston's organizational depth might result in a trade that would benefit the Royals long-term.
In a recent article, FanSided's Brandon Glick suggested Lugo as a strong fit for the Red Sox ahead of the upcoming Jul. 31 deadline.
"Sounds like (Lugo is) a pretty good candidate to serve as (Garrett) Crochet's right-hand(ed) man. And, wouldn't you know it, the Royals need exactly what the Red Sox have a surplus of: outfielders," wrote.
"Save for their corner infielders, the Royals are getting above-average offensive contributions from just one player: MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. Their collective outfield, including top prospect Jac Caglianone, has been worth negative fWAR this year."
From the Royals' perspective, a deal probably isn't happening unless the Red Sox include either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu, two outfielders with 3 1/2 and 4 1/2 years of control remaining, respectively. But because Lugo is a rental, the Red Sox would likely demand more on Kansas City's end.
Lugo's three-year, $45 million contract was a huge success for Kansas City's front office. But now that he's set to opt out of that third season, they have to weigh their playoff odds and whether it's worth risking losing Lugo for nothing in the offseason.
