Red Sox Star Called 'Best Possible Upgrade' For Royals In Irrational Buzz
The Kansas City Royals, like the rest of Major League Baseball, have observed the Boston Red Sox’s turbulent 2025 season from a distance.
Once pegged as World Series contenders, the Red Sox have gone through a lot this season, but there hasn't been a lot of winning.
One significant consequence of Boston’s lackluster campaign is the growing possibility that a key player could opt out of his $120 million contract this winter, especially given his stellar performance before an injury in May.
This player’s potential departure has fueled buzz about whether Boston might preemptively trade him in July to maximize value.
Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer explored this scenario on Thursday and weirdly named the Kansas City Royals as a potential destination for the two-time World Champion.
“Through May 23, (Alex) Bregman had reestablished himself as one of the top players in MLB,” Rymer wrote. “His first 51 games as a Red Sox had yielded 11 home runs, a .938 OPS and 2.4 fWAR, the latter of which ranked him among the 10 best position players in the league.”
Rymer then addressed the Royals’ situation: “The Royals have Maikel Garcia at third base, but they just plain need a bat and Bregman could be the best possible upgrade out there in the next few weeks. But once again, we're talking about a small-market team that would be unlikely to do something so big amid a disappointing 40-46 season.”
Despite Rymer's words, a Bregman-to-Kansas City outcome is beyond improbable. The Royals’ front office has historically prioritized long-term stability over short-term splashes, and Bregman’s acquisition would deviate from that philosophy.
Also, if Boston did decide to float Bregman onto the market, the Red Sox would receive a handful of offers superior to anything the Royals would be able to put together, short of gutting the entire future of the franchise.
