Royals' 2024 Trade Acquisition Could Be X-Factor Down The Stretch
The Kansas City Royals were a very busy team at the trade deadline. They bolstered their pitching staff with the additions of Ryan Bergert, Bailey Falter and Stephen Kolek while also adding Adam Frazier, Mike Yastrzemski and Randal Grichuk to bolster the offense.
They mainly operated as buyers instead of selling like many thought they would. But it's possible that their biggest addition to the 2025 club may not be one of this year's trade pieces.
Last year, they acquired Hunter Harvey from the Washington Nationals, and he helped them get to the postseason, but he has missed most of 2025.
However, FanSided's Oliver Vandervoort explains why Harvey could be the biggest addition to this year's club.
"Harvey was an under-the-radar, close-to-the-deadline acquisition for the Kansas City Royals last year that also struggled with injury issues in 2024. Because of that, Kansas City fans haven't really gotten a very good sample of what he can do. Still, when he's been healthy, he's been one of the best relievers on the club, joining the likes of Carlos Estévez and Lucas Erceg as capable late-inning arms. Hopefully, he's good to go the rest of the way," Vandervoort writes.
Harvey has appeared in just 10 games for the Royals this year, but he is 1-0 and has yet to allow an earned run, which is quite a promising start. The deal to acquire Harvey last year at the deadline gave the Royals' bullpen the boost it needed to be one of the top relief corps' in all of Major League Baseball.
We'll see if Harvey can keep up his success.
