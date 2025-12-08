Latest Royals Outfield Report Hints At Urgent Blockbuster Trade

When the Kansas City Royals' season ended, not a single person was left wondering what this team needed to improve for next year.

The Royals got the worst offensive production from their outfield of any team in Major League Baseball, and in spite of that, they managed to finish with an 82-80 record. Trade deadline acquisition Mike Yastrzemski headed to free agency, leaving the Royals without true stability at any of the three outfield spots.

While we heard whispers of the Royals sniffing around big names like Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, and Cody Bellinger early in the offseason, it appears it's time to cool expectations for free agency. At the same time, the latest report on the club's outfield pursuits make it clear that the club is setting lofty goals.

What Royals are looking to accomplish

Sep 8, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel (28) and left fielder Mike Yastrzemski (18) field an RBI double hit by Cleveland Guardians right fielder Nolan Jones (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Royals' free agency pursuits would be limited by their finances, but that they also were hoping to add a pair of outfielders instead of just one. The whole situation points toward the marquee acquisition coming via trade.

"(The Royals) are not pursuing the most expensive options, Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger. They might also be priced out of the top player on the next tier of free agents, Harrison Bader, who is said to be expecting a three-year deal," wrote Rosenthal. "The market, though, includes numerous other possibilities.

"The Royals’ preference, according to people briefed on their discussions, is to add two outfielders, one through free agency and the other through trade. They are willing to deal a starting pitcher, with lefty Kris Bubic, who is projected to earn $6 million in his final year of arbitration before free agency, perhaps the most logical candidate."

Kansas City may have to attach some other assets to Bubic to get the outfielder it wants in a trade, because it has sounded as though the industry isn't placing too high a value on the lefty coming off injury.

The Boston Red Sox, for example, have already acquired two starting pitchers (one with a single year of control, like Bubic), so if Kansas City wants Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu, it's now highly unlikely just Bubic gets the deal done.

There's a lot of work to be done, so the Royals had better hit the ground running this week at the winter meetings.

