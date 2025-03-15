Royals $22 Million All-Star Targeting Opening Day Return After Spring Debut
The Kansas City Royals have dealt with a few injury-related issues this spring. They had a busy offseason, adding Carlos Estevez and Jonathan India while also re-signing pitchers Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
Estevez dealt with back soreness and was shut down for a while. However, he made his spring training debut on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels and pitched the bottom of the fifth inning. He allowed an unearned run in that appearance.
Anne Rogers of MLB.com recently provided a positive update on the veteran right-hander and his health, revealing a timetable for him to be ready to go when the season starts.
"The important thing is the 32-year-old is healthy and getting into a game groove. He was delayed getting into games this spring after experiencing mild back tightness in the early part of camp. The Royals slowed down his progression and had him throw a few bullpen sessions, along with a live batting practice, opting not to rush the veteran reliever with a focus on getting him ready for Opening Day."
Estevez pitched last season with the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia acquired him at the trade deadline.
The veteran right-hander went 4-5 with a 2.1 WAR and 2.45 ERA in 54 appearances and also recorded 26 saves. He was even an All-Star in 2023.
The Royals gave Estevez a two-year, $22 million contract this past offseason to bolster their bullpen. If he can remain healthy, he and Lucas Erceg could form a very powerful duo at the back end of the bullpen.
