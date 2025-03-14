Royals Get Positive Update On Injured Pitcher After Successful Bullpen Session
The Kansas City Royals have some competition happening at spring camp. The fifth starter spot is currently a race between Daniel Lynch IV and Kris Bubic.
The Royals had two other candidates at the start of spring training, those being Alec Marsh and Kyle Wright. Unfortunately, both of them have dealt with various injuries. Marsh has dealt with right shoulder soreness for much of spring training.
However, Anne Rogers of MLB.com provided a positive update on the right-hander, who appears to be progressing well and is back on a normal throwing program following a brief shutdown at the beginning of spring camp.
"Began spring with right shoulder soreness and is on a normal throwing progression, including bullpens and live BPs. Threw two innings of live BP on March 13," Rogers reported.
This is a big step forward for Marsh. The Royals pitching depth has taken a few hits thanks to the injuries to Marsh and Wright. But Marsh appears to be making steady progress, and he could be on track for a late March return.
He may not be ready in time for Opening Day, but if he does begin the 2025 season on the injured list, it may not take long for him to get back to normal and make his return.
Last season, the 26-year-old right-hander went 9-9 with a 4.53 ERA in 25 starts and one relief appearance. He could be used as a starter or potentially even as a long relief option for the Royals when he gets healthy.
