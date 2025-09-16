Royals 22-Year-Old Wins Coveted Award, Has Shot To Win Opening Day Job
The Kansas City Royals' playoff odds may be less than 1%, but there are at least positives to focus on as the offseason approaches.
A youth movement has begun in Kansas City, which is exciting because most of the team's established core is under 30. Rookies Jac Caglianone, Noah Cameron, and Carter Jensen have all laid the groundwork to be huge parts of the team in 2026.
Jensen, the 22-year-old catcher and Kansas City native, is the newest addition to the big-league roster. As he tries to lay the groundwork to win himself a roster spot coming out of spring training, he took home some hardware this week.
Carter Jensen wins award
On Monday, Jensen was named the George Brett Hitter of the Year award winner, given to the top batsman in the Royals' minor-league system for any given season.
Jaylon Thompson of the Kansas City Star noted Tuesday that Jensen's big year not only earned him recognition at the minor-league level, but could ultimately result in him breaking camp with the major league club next spring.
"Royals catcher Carter Jensen headlined the list of organizational award-winners who demonstrated excellence on and off the field," Thompson wrote. "Jensen was named the 2025 George Brett Hitter of the Year. Jensen will be honored alongside the other award-winners on Futures Night at Kauffman Stadium this Friday.
"The Royals are excited to watch Jensen develop next season. He has a strong chance to make the Opening Day roster as the heir apparent at the catcher position."
In 111 minor-league games this season (split between Double-A and Triple-A), Jensen slashed .290/.377/.501, racking up 20 home runs and 76 RBIs. He's 3-for-17 in the majors so far, sitting behind icon Salvador Perez and backup Luke Maile.
Getting his first home run out of the way would be a nice milestone for Jensen before the Royals' season comes to a close. From there, the work begins on attempting to solidify himself not only as Perez's primary backup in 2026, but the starter from the next year forward.
